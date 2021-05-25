Samsung 39" 7.1-Channel Home Theater Sound System w/ Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers for $210

That's $90 under our Black Friday week mention for a new model, and $100 less than a refurb costs elsewhere now. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Wireless subwoofer and rear speakers
- 38.6" Acoustic beam soundbar
- Supports DTS Virtual:X & 4K pass-through
- Bluetooth enabled
- includes HDMI Cable, wall mount kit, & remote
- Model: HW-Q67CT
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save on nearly 20 refurbished items from JBL and AKG. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- These items are covered by Harman’s 30-day return guarantee.
- Pictured is the Refurb JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $134.99 ($45 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Celebrate Klipsch's 75th with deals on a wide range of speakers and home theater bundles. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Klipsch R-625FA Floorstanding Speaker for $517. ($172 off)
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get $9 under our April mention and it's the best price we've seen. You'd pay $79 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Smartphone and choose either Galaxy Pro Buds or Galaxy Watch 3 to save. Shop Now at Samsung
- In Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- Alternatively, trade-in an eligible device to receive up to $600 in store credit over 30 months.
That's $140 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
That's $200 under the best price we could find for new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay
- A 1-year quickship warranty is included
- In Mystic Gray
- 6.7" Infinity-O display
- 12MP rear camera
- 10MP front camera
- Kryo 585 octa-core CPU
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-N981U
That's $111 list and $11 less than the best price at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Ready2call via eBay.
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
