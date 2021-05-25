Samsung 39" 7.1-Channel Home Theater Sound System w/ Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers for $210
eBay · 28 mins ago
Certified Refurb Samsung 39" 7.1-Ch. Home Theater Sound System
$210 $500
free shipping

That's $90 under our Black Friday week mention for a new model, and $100 less than a refurb costs elsewhere now. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Wireless subwoofer and rear speakers
  • 38.6" Acoustic beam soundbar
  • Supports DTS Virtual:X & 4K pass-through
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • includes HDMI Cable, wall mount kit, & remote
  • Model: HW-Q67CT
