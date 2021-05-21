Samsung 34" Ultrawide 1440p FreeSync Monitor for $243

That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March refurb mention, and $137 less than a new model costs elsewhere now. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Staples
- 1366x768 native resolution
- USB 3.0
- auto-rotating display
- blue light filter
- compatible with Windows or MacOS systems
- Model: MB168B
- UPC: 021112155952, 886227483655, 012300309646, 390819301956, 886227483631, 803982816900, 734911147706, 745559482043, 886227507610, 102930783128
Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from
$89.99 $79, and laptops from $169.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Nitro 27" 1080p Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $129.99 ($87 off new).
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Use coupon code "DN4" to get it for $8 less than Amazon's price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Smartphone and choose either Galaxy Pro Buds or Galaxy Watch 3 to save. Shop Now at Samsung
- In Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- Alternatively, trade-in an eligible device to receive up to $600 in store credit over 30 months.
That's $140 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
That's the best price we could find for such a refurb by $15. Buy Now at Tanga
- A 30-day seller warranty applies.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Shop a selection of microwaves to upgrade to faster and easier cooking. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 1.1-Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave w/ Grilling Element for $169 ($80 off the list price).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|39%
|--
|$243
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register