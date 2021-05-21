Samsung 34" Ultrawide 1440p FreeSync Monitor for $243
eBay · 26 mins ago
Certified Refurb Samsung 34" Ultrawide 1440p FreeSync Monitor
$243 $400
free shipping

That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March refurb mention, and $137 less than a new model costs elsewhere now. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
  • 4ms response time
  • AMD FreeSync variable refresh
  • 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Refurbished 34" Mac
