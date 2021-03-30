That's $133 below what you would pay for a new one. Use coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 34" 3440x1440 (1440p) resolution display
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- 4ms response time
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
That's $34 less than you'd pay for a new one.
Update: It's now $245.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- 3440x1440 resolution
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by HP via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1 VGA, 2 DisplayPort 1.2, & 1 DVI-D input
- Model: C001988
Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this price. It's $64 under our mention of a new one from last May and $44 less than what you'd pay today for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution curved display
- NVidia G-Sync compatible
- 240Hz refresh rate
- Eye-saver mode
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LC27RG50FQNXZA
- UPC: 887276338866
Need an extra monitor -- or two? Maybe a monitor and a keyboard? Bundles start at $150! Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP V20 Dual Backlit Monitor Bundle for $159.99 ($39 off list).
It's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
That's the best we've seen, and $3 off list today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Most eBay sellers charge around $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by magzyyd98 via eBay
- In Green or Orange
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
That's a savings of $9 for one pair, and $30 for two pairs in cart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Black.
- Add two to cart to see the price discount for this amount.
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
Get up $1,000 in cash back when you trade in your old device. (You'd pay $1,800 elsewhere.) A wide range of devices fetch hundreds back. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click on "Get Started" under "Trade in and save" and follow the instructions on the subsequent page to get this deal.
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- facial recognition
- 7.6" /6.2" flex displays
- fingerprint sensor
- 12MP camera; 10MP selfie camera
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-F916U
That's the best price we could find today by $100. It's $10 under our mention from December and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
That's $560 off list and is tied with the lowest price we've seen. (Our mention from last June was the same price for a new one, although it required a trade-in.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
More Offers
That's $34 less than you'd pay for a new one.
Update: It's now $245.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- 3440x1440 resolution
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|38%
|$246 (exp 1 day ago)
|$247
|Buy Now
|Woot! An Amazon Company
|$230 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register