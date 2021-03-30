New
eBay · 48 mins ago
Certified Refurb Samsung 34" Ultrawide 1440p FreeSync Monitor
$247 $275
free shipping

That's $133 below what you would pay for a new one. Use coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
Features
  • 34" 3440x1440 (1440p) resolution display
  • AMD FreeSync variable refresh
  • 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
  • 4ms response time
  • Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/4/2021
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors eBay Samsung
Refurbished 34" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
eBay · 6 days ago
Certified Refurb Samsung 34" Ultrawide 1440p LED Gaming Monitor
$246 $300
free shipping

That's $34 less than you'd pay for a new one.

Update: It's now $245.99. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
Features
  • 3440x1440 resolution
  • 4ms response time
  • AMD FreeSync variable refresh
  • 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 38% $246 (exp 1 day ago) $247 Buy Now
Woot! An Amazon Company   $230 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price