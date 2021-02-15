New
Certified Refurb Samsung 34" 3440x1440p FreeSync Monitor
$224 $280
free shipping

Coupon code "PREZDAY20" cuts the price – that's $56 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by DealParade via eBay.
  • 3440x1440 resolution
  • 4ms response time
  • AMD FreeSync variable refresh
  • 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
