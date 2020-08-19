That's a savings of $30 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- QLED with quantum dot
- AMD Radeon Freesync 2
- 60Hz/120HZ/144Hz adjustable refresh rate
- Model: LC32HG70QQNXZA
It's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
- eye-saver and game modes
- Model: LS24R350FHNXZA
Save 20% on this back-to-school essential bundle. Choose the bundle at the bottom of the page to see this discount at final checkout. Buy Now at Samsung
- includes Samsung CF398 27" monitor and DeX cable
That's $170 per monitor, which is $10 less than our mention of a single monitor from last week and the lowest price we could find for this quantity today by $60. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
- UPC: 192018028203
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 3.0 powered
- flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
- Model: E1659FWU
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Effectively over the course of 20 months, you could pay as little as $175, and be guaranteed a cool $500 when you agree to sell this phone back within 20 months. Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade in your old device for up to $650 off your purchase of the Note20 5G. (You can receive up to $400 off for a device with a cracked screen; amount of discount varies by device.)
- Agree to return your Note20 within 20 months in good condition to receive a guaranteed buyback value of $500, credited to your Samsung Financing account.
- You'll also receive $100 in Samsung credit for preordering.
- Samsung financing is required.
Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
That's $25 off list, the best price out there, and an unheard of deal for name brand in-ear headphones. Buy Now at Groupon
- Shipping adds $3.99, or get free shipping with $35.
- four winged ear gels for a custom, comfortable fit
- 12mm speakers
- Model: EO-EG920LWEGUS
That's a low by $269. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- octa-core processor (two 2.73GHz Mongoose M5, two 2.5GHz Cortex-A76, & four 2GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3088 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-N985F/DS
That's $29 less than you'd pay for the tablet and pen without the cover at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
That's $13 under our previous mention and a low by $90 today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aura Black.
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 10
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
