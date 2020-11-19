New
Samsung
Samsung 32" 4K Gaming Monitor
$270 $370
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync variable refresh
  • 4ms response time
  • HDMI
  • Model: UJ590
