After an automatic in-cart discount, that's the best deal we could find by $620. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This is the discounted price before the required part that gets added automatically in-cart.
- 6 door shelves
- 2 humidity-controlled crispers
- stores up to 5.5 lbs. of ice
- Model: RF27T5241SG
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $100 (in any finish). Buy Now at Sam's Club
- In Stainless Steel at this price.
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- fingerprint resistant finish
- All-Around cooling
- Ice Max
- LED lighting
- adjustable shelves
- Model: RF27T5201SR/AA
Save on some of the biggest brands, with Whirlpool fridges starting from $615, LGs from $777, and Samsungs from $899. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 13.9-cu ft Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $643 ($136 off)
Choose from french door models, side-by-sides, top-freezer, and more. Get up to $1,000 off select BESPOKE models. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator w/ Family Hub for $2,099 ($700 off).
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
Use coupon code "50BFD" for an extra 50% off and a shipped low by $37. Buy Now at aspenoras.com
- Shipping adds $39.99.
- aluminum case with detachable handle and drain plug
- USB charging port functions as portable power bank
- 6” wide refrigerated area
- LED touch control panel
- LED light
- Model: AS-BPR35
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save at least $600 on all of these models, with prices ranging from $1,079 to $1,299. Shop Now at Lowe's
- These items also qualify for Lowe's Buy More Save More discount, with tiered extra savings when you spend $1,499 or more – click the offer on the individual product pages to see the details.
- Pictured is the Samsung 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 6.3-Cu. Ft. Electric Range for $1,079 (low by $20).
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Shop a selection of Smart TVs from 50" to 86". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A Series QN70Q60AAVXZA 70" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 ($352 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Best Buy
- HDR
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Bixby voice assistant
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|36%
|--
|$1649
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register