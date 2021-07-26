Samsung 27" 1440p WQHD Monitor for $270

It's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at Samsung
- 2,560x1,440 (1440p) IPS panel
- 2 HDMI ports
- height adjustable stand
- Model: LF27T700QQNXZA
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's $200 less than what you'd pay at Samsung direct.
- 5120x1440 (super ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync2 variable refresh w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, and 4 USB ports
- Model: LC49RG90SSNXZA
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "YIMHQMMX" to make this the lowest price we've seen by $4.
- Sold by Huanuo Shop via Amazon.
- free-standing
- fits 17" to 32" screens
- height adjustable
- Model: HNCM19
It's $44 under our mention from January, $64 off the list price, and the best deal we could find.
- (1920x1080) 1080p resolution
- auto-pivot detects orientation
- low-blue light mode
- smart cover
- Model: I1601FWUX
- UPC: 685417714582
If you need more than one monitor, bundle them at HP and save.
- Pictured is the HP Omen X 27" Dual Monitor Bundle for $1,098.99 ($200 off).
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "FSRSMLWE" to save $54.
- Sold by Tenpow USA via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- dual USB-C ports
- mini HDMI port
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- built-in dual speakers
- PU leather cover
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu.
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Save on phones, TVs, refrigerators, and more. See some of the offers available below.
- up to $50 off select 4K or 1440p monitors
- up to $200 off Galaxy S21 5G series devices
- up to $450 off select Smart Dial washers and dryers
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719.
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub for
$2,519$2,429 (most charge $2,799 or more).
Save on over 40 refrigerators with prices starting at $2,199.
- Pictured is the Samsung RF28R7201SG/AA 28-Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with/ FlexZone Drawer in Black Stainless Steel for $2,299 ($800 off).
That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
That's the best price we could find by $15.
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 81.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K native resolution flat display
- HDR; HDR 10+
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Dolby Digital Plus sound
- 2 HDMI ports; USB
- Smart TV powered by Tizen
- Model: UN82TU700DFXZA
