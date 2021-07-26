Samsung 27" 1440p WQHD Monitor for $270
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung 27" 1440p WQHD Monitor
$270 $300
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • 2,560x1,440 (1440p) IPS panel
  • 2 HDMI ports
  • height adjustable stand
  • Model: LF27T700QQNXZA
