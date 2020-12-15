That's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
- eye-saver and game modes
- Model: LS24R350FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276348551
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $20, although many retailers charge over $400. Buy Now at Samsung
- HDMI
- game mode
- Display Port
- Model: LU32R590CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276301075
That's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by HP via eBay.
- 21.5" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED display
- 60Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort
- adjustable height
- Model: S22E450B
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Get this price via coupon code "30ATMS033" and save $30 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- Up to 19.8-lbs. per arm
There are over 30 models to save with, many of which are very strong lows compared to new. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung 43" QB43N 4k LED Display for $319.99 ($493 less than new).
- Warranty information is provided on each individual.
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $10 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save at least $30 on a range of portable data storage solutions. Buy Now at Samsung
- Select 1TB and 2TB drives will receive a free Smasung EVO Plus 128GB microSD card with purchase.
- Pictured is the Samsung 1TB T7 Touch Portable USB-3.2 SSD for $169.99. ($60 off)
Save on a selection of almost two dozen washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Steam (WF45R6100AC) in Champagne for $679 ($320 off).
Beef up your home theater and go wireless with these systems. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Wireless Rear Speaker Kit for $69.99 ($60 off).
That's $4 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Waterproof, shock-proof, temperature-proof, magnet-proof, and X-ray-proof
- USB Type-A
- Model: MUF-128AB/AM
It's $15 under list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
That's a savings of up to $610 off list and within $15 of the best starting price we've seen for this model. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value (up to $610).
- You'll get 2 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read speeds
- up to 20MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME64HA
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 inch monitor with 3-sided bezel-less screen for maximum viewing and dual monitor usage
- Amd Radeon free Sync provides responsive game experience without screen tearing
- 75Hz refresh rate delivers a more fluid picture
- Game mode provides optimal color settings and image contrast for more vivid scenes
- Easier on eyes with Flicker Free and eye saver mode to reduce Blue light emissions which are harmful for the retina
- All Action, No Delay - Superfluid entertainment experience. AMD Radeon FreeSync keeps your monitor and graphics card refresh rate in sync to reduced image tear and stutter. Watch movies and play games without any interruptions. Even fast action scenes look clear and seamless.
- More Gaming Power-Ideal game settings instantly give you the edge. Get optimal color settings and image contrast to see scenes more vividly and spot enemies hiding in the dark. Game Mode adjusts any game to fill your screen with every detail in view.
- Moves with the Flow - Now, all the action looks flawless. The 75Hz refresh rate delivers a more fluid picture. Whether you're catching up on your favorite TV drama, watching a video, or playing a game, your entertainment is smooth with no lag or ghosting effect.
- True Versatility - Connect to more. With both HDMI and D-sub ports, multiple devices can be plugged straight into your monitor for complete flexibility. Now, your computing environment is even more convenient with additional input possibilities.
- Wall-Mount (Size mm): 75X75
