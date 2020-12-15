New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung 24" 1080p FreeSync IPS Monitor
$100 $150
free shipping

That's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
  • eye-saver and game modes
  • Model: LS24R350FHNXZA
  • UPC: 887276348551
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Samsung 24" 1080p Bezel-Less LED Monitor
$125 $150

It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 24 inch monitor with 3-sided bezel-less screen for maximum viewing and dual monitor usage
  • Amd Radeon free Sync provides responsive game experience without screen tearing
  • 75Hz refresh rate delivers a more fluid picture
  • Game mode provides optimal color settings and image contrast for more vivid scenes
  • Easier on eyes with Flicker Free and eye saver mode to reduce Blue light emissions which are harmful for the retina
  • All Action, No Delay - Superfluid entertainment experience. AMD Radeon FreeSync keeps your monitor and graphics card refresh rate in sync to reduced image tear and stutter. Watch movies and play games without any interruptions. Even fast action scenes look clear and seamless.
  • More Gaming Power-Ideal game settings instantly give you the edge. Get optimal color settings and image contrast to see scenes more vividly and spot enemies hiding in the dark. Game Mode adjusts any game to fill your screen with every detail in view.
  • Moves with the Flow - Now, all the action looks flawless. The 75Hz refresh rate delivers a more fluid picture. Whether you're catching up on your favorite TV drama, watching a video, or playing a game, your entertainment is smooth with no lag or ghosting effect.
  • True Versatility - Connect to more. With both HDMI and D-sub ports, multiple devices can be plugged straight into your monitor for complete flexibility. Now, your computing environment is even more convenient with additional input possibilities.
  • Wall-Mount (Size mm): 75X75
Used 1 times · Verified: 12/15/2020 · Save $25.00 off list

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 33% $130 (exp 3 mos ago) $100 Buy Now
Amazon 16% $166 (exp 1 wk ago) $125 Check Price
Walmart   $100 (exp 3 hrs ago) -- Check Price