That's the best price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Samsung
That's $229 less than Samsung charges. Buy Now at BrandsMart USA
That's a savings of $800 off list price. Buy Now at Samsung
That's a $200 drop from our mention last July and a low by $175 today. Buy Now at Samsung
That's the lowest price we could find by $82. Buy Now at Sam's Club
That's a strong $950 off list, although most stores are currently price-matching. Buy Now at Sam's Club
You'd pay $60 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $3, and it appears that it ships right away, which is hard to find for a freezer at the moment. Buy Now at Goedekers
Get up to $500 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's half price.) Buy Now at Samsung
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
Discounts include up to 45% off refrigerators and ranges, up to 40% off washers and dryers, and up to 35% off dishwashers. Shop Now at Samsung
As a thank you, Samsung is extending their employee discount to all first responders and healthcare professionals. They are also giving access to free phone repairs for Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
Most notable is that you'll get $250 in credit for a selection of older-generation and damaged phones that would normally only qualify for as little as $15. Shop Now at Samsung
You'll pay $53 at Samsung direct, and more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Take up to $450 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. Buy Now at Samsung
That's a low of at least $145. Buy Now at Lowe's
