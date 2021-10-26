It's $58 off list, $5 under our mention from 5 days ago, and the best price we could find by $48. It also includes a 2-year Allstate warranty, which is a huge improvement from the the previous mention with a 30 day warranty from an unknown entity. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- Dolby Audio
- Bluetooth 4.2
- multi-connection
- Model: HW-T400
-
-
-
It's $59 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by Electronics Expo via Amazon
- 3/4" Silk Dome tweeters and 3" composite drivers
- 100W peak power (50W total RMS)
- 2.5 kHz crossover frequency
- Model: YU2MW
Most stores charge around $170. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3" woven glass fiber drivers
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm and USB connectors
- Model: RZ05-02460100-R3U1
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Alternatively, add two pairs to your cart and the price drops to $45. (A low by $68.)
- Available in Core Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Choose from 3 options, from 256Gb to 512GB. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Evo Plus SDXC 256GB Memory Card for $24.99 ($15 off).
That's a $30 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.)
Update: Headline corrected. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
Take advantage of Samsung's discount programs for first responders, military members, teachers, students, government workers, and more, with savings of up to 30% off. Plus, these discounts combine with many deals on the site for even further savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Some programs may require additional verification of your program affiliation during purchase.
