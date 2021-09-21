Beat out B&H, Samsung, and Best Buy's prices by applying coupon code "SS2AZ9A723" for an extra buck's savings. Buy Now at Newegg
- shock-, magnet-, and water-proof
- Model: MUF-128BE3/AM
This is a low today by $6 (although most retailers charge at least $30) and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Lightning and USB Type-A 3.0 connectors
- manageable with iXpand Drive app
- password-protection software
- flexible connector
- Model: SDIX30N-064G-GN6NN
Save on laptops, monitors, motherboards, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 30" Ultrawide 1080p 200Hz Gaming Monitor for $289.99 via code "87WK4BTSA56" (low by $10).
Apply coupon code "SEP22488" to get this price, a low by around $212. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 + HLG
- WebOS + LG ThinQ AI w/ Magic Remote
- compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- 2 USB ports
That's $40 less than you'd pay for the US version direct from Samsung, and the best price we could find for this international model by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- This is the international model and has no warranty in the US.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.9" 1440x3088 AMOLED display
- 8-core CPU
- S-Pen support
- 8K recording
- 12GB RAM; 128GB storage
- Model: SM-N986UZKAXAA
That's around $85 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured)
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|26%
|$22 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|$17
|Amazon
|$19 (exp 11 mos ago)
|--
