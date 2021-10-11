Target charges $1,209 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Echo and Optics via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 90" to 120" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 30W 2.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Android iOS
- Model: LSP7TFAXZA
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the 40% off coupon to save $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Molesc Heswcm via Amazon.
- 2000:1 contrast ratio
- 1280 x 720 (720p) native resolution
- remote control
- includes 100" projector screen
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Deal Good via Amazon.
- 20" to 120" adjustable viewing screen size
- 400-lumen
- VGA, AV, and HDMI inputs
- Model: PRJG48
That's 50% off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 720p resolution
- up to 200" screen size
- up to 1000:1 contrast ratio
- HDMI, USB
Apply coupon code "H3dealnews" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Winner Wave via Amazon.
- 10600 Lumens
- USB-C and HDMI Ports
- Android, iOS, and Fire TV Stick compatible
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's $10 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low by $20.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- up to 16 hours of playback
- Bluetooth 4.1
- built-in microphone
- hands-free calling
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
Save on 9 models, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm GPS Smart Watch for $219.99 (low by $30).
It's the lowest price we could find by $306 and it's the best price we've seen in any condition with any carrier (without requiring a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics.
- 7.6" Infinity Flex display
- S Pen
- IPX8 water resistant
It's $169 less than the best price we could find for an unlocked model. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Boost Mobile via eBay
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|34%
|--
|$2289
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register