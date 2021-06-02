Samsung 1TB T5 USB 3.1 Portable External SSD for $120
Samsung · 53 mins ago
Samsung 1TB T5 USB 3.1 Portable External SSD
$120 $140
free shipping

At $20 off, it's $10 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung

  • At this price in Black.
  • up to 540Mbps transfer speed
  • Model: MU-PA1T0B/AM
