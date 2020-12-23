New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB 10.4" Android Tablet
$229 $269
free shipping

Use code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. That's $19 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
  • 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
  • microSD card slot
  • Android 10.0
  • includes S Pen
  • Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Samsung
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Best Buy · 4 wks ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB 10.4" Android Tablet
$250 w/ $30 Best Buy Gift Card $350
free shipping

The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
Features
  • Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
  • 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
  • microSD card slot
  • Android 10.0
  • Includes S Pen
  • Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 34% -- $229 Buy Now
Best Buy 28% -- $250 Check Price
Amazon   $220 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
Dell Home   $250 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
Samsung   $300 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price