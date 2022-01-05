You'd pay at least $70 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $20 cheaper than a refurb we could find via another seller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
It's $180 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cph2020 via eBay.
- Works on any GSM network including AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile, Cricket Wireless GSM, H20, etc.
- Will NOT work Sprint, BoostMobile, Verizon, etc.
- Model: SM-A125U
That's a $15 drop from yesterday's mention and the best price we could find for this refurb by $41. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
It's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cell Feee via eBay.
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- 4,000mAh battery
- 4G LTE capable
- Android 10
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Shop select devices from 20% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the TracFone LG Premier Pro Plus 32GB Android Smartphone for $49.99 (low by $20).
Save on over 2,000 android phones, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone for $107.99 ($12 less than refurb).
Choose from
9 7 smartphone models, including Samsung, LG, Nokia, and more. Shop Now at TracFone
- Pictured is the Locked Nokia G300 5G Android Prepaid Smartphone for $149.99 ($50 low).
Save on nearly 3,000 styles and knock an extra 20% off orders of $30 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- adidas Men's Ultraboost DNA 2.0 x Juju Smith-Schuster Shoes for $96 (pictured, $24 off)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on everything from the iPhone 4 all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's around a buck less than other reputable sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- 3 pairs for $7.99
- 6 Pairs for $11.99
- 12 pairs for $19.99
- Sold by Seven Capital via eBay.
That's $49 under our August mention and the lowest price we could find today by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100 mins runtime
- auto water dispenser
- 2 spinning pads
- 8 cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW/AA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- hardware encryption
- Model: GSRF MU-PC1T0T/AM
