Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Android Smartphone for $225

Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Android Smartphone
$225 $900
free shipping

That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
  • Android OS
  • Model: G973U
