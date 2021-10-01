That's $301 less than you'd pay for a retail boxed one from Verizon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAV
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Target charges $400.
Update: The price dropped to $302.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.9" 1440x3088 AMOLED display
- 8-core CPU
- S-Pen support
- 8K recording
- 12GB RAM; 128GB storage
- Model: SM-N986UZKAXAA
That's $113 under what you'd pay for the phone and plan purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- 5.8'' 720x1560 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 8MP rear camera & 5MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
That's the best we've seen for it in any condition, at $5 under our July mention, and a current low by $105 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Save on a range of iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Verizon Phone for $424.95 (low by $15).
That's a low by $6 and the 2nd-best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's a savings of $340 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycelz via eBay.
- In Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's $25 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Official_Shoebacca via eBay.
Other third-party sellers charge at least $3 more for similar items. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Style You Room via eBay.
- "It's like I said all along, poopsie: cats rule and dogs drool."
- fits necks from 23.62" to 30"
That's a savings of $4 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 100MB/s & write speeds up to 90MB/s
- Model: MB-SD128H/AM
- UPC: 887276418353
That's a savings of $180 off list price. Buy Now at Groupon
- in-line remote
- Model: EO-IG955BSEGUS
That's $40 less than you'd pay for the US version direct from Samsung, and the best price we could find for this international model by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- This is the international model and has no warranty in the US.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180
Most sellers charge over $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|37%
|--
|$499
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register