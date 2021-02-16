That's at least $130 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Samsung
- 49" 5,120x1,440 (1440p) curved QLED display
- 240Hz max refresh rate
- HDR
- HDMI & 3 USB 3.0 inputs
- 1(GTG) response time
- Model: LC49G97TSSNXDC
-
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save $20 over Staples' price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 178° wide viewing angle
- 60Hz refresh rate
- HDMI input
- Model: LS24F354FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276373348
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Apply coupon code "DN25MS" to get a buck under our January mention and the loewst price we could find by $7. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- Available in Black at this price.
- The Silver option is available for a few cents more with the same code.
- 3 adjustable height levels
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS045
That's the best price we could find by $45.
Update: It's now available with free shipping. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- TÜV Low Blue Light certified
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's the best we've seen, and $3 off list today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you buy 4 or more different eligible appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Up to 25% off select refrigerators.
- Up to 30% off washers and dryers.
- up to 50% off select vacuums
- Up to 30% off diswashers.
- Up to 35% off select wall ovens.
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator w/ Food Showcase for $2,699 ($300 off).
Save on a selection of drives with 32GB to 256GB storage. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $34.99 ($40 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1999.99 ($1500 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Costco
- This offer is for members only. (Not a member? Check out the offer below.)
- 81.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Dolby Digital Plus
- Tizen Smart TV platform
- 4 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Bixby voice assistant
- Model: UN82RU9000FXZA
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Phantom Gray pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
It's $10 under our November mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 550MB/s
- write speeds of up to 520MB/s
- Model: MZ-76E250B/AM
That's a $70 drop from our December mention and the best price we've seen. (It's $740 less than a new one now.)
Update: It now drops to $649.99 in-cart. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by yywirelesss via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Exynos 990 octo-core processor
- 6.9" 1440x3200 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Quad rear camera
- 40MP selfie camera
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G988UZAAXAA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Samsung
|8%
|--
|$1350
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register