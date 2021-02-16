New
Samsung
Samsung Odyssey G9 49" UltraWide 32:9 1440p HDR QLED Gaming Monitor
$1,350 $1,480
free shipping

That's at least $130 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • 49" 5,120x1,440 (1440p) curved QLED display
  • 240Hz max refresh rate
  • HDR
  • HDMI & 3 USB 3.0 inputs
  • 1(GTG) response time
  • Model: LC49G97TSSNXDC
  Published 49 min ago
