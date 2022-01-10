That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2560x1440 resolution
- 144 Hz refresh rate
- 1 ms response time
- DisplayPort & HDMI
- Model: LC27G54TQWNXZA-RB
That's the lowest price we could find by $50.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
Some stores charge as much as $350 more.
- Usually ships within
2 to 4 weeks1 to 2 months.
- 5120x1440 (super ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync2 variable refresh w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, and 4 USB ports
- Model: LC49RG90SSNXZA
That's $97 less than you'd pay for a new one.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
It's a savings of $400 off list, $100 under the lowest price we could find, and the best price we've ever seen.
- 5120x1440 (dual QHD) native resolution
- Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- 2 DisplayPort inputs, 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC49G95TSSNXZA
Clip the $40 off on page coupon and apply code "N2F2022NC" to save $78.
- Sold by Innocn via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- mini HDMI and USB C ports
- 2-in-1 smart cover
It's the lowest price we could find by $76.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's $117 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 2 powered USB-C ports
- includes stand cover and screen protector
- compatible w/ Windows or MacOS devices
- Model: VG1655
- UPC: 766907007091
Save on
Save on 6 models, with prices ranging from $140 to $230.
- A 180-day MSI warranty applies to most, with a 1-year MSI warranty applying to one model.
- Pictured is the Refurb MSI Optix G271 27" FHD Esports Gaming Flat Monitor for $139.99 ($80 less than new model).
It's the lowest price we could find by $13.
- Sold by DiscountCentralOnline via eBay.
- voice activated
- USB 2.1A fast charging port
- connect via Bluetooth or AUX-IN
- Model: 36234LINKDRIVE
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more.
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this.
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
Factoring in the free case, that's the best deal we could find by $58.
- Freestyle case automatically added at checkout and shipped separately.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 5W woofer
- optimizes screen size, auto-focuses, and levels the image even when pointed on an angle
- compatible w/ streaming apps & voice assistants (Alexa is built in)
- Model: SP-LSP3BLAXZA
That's $20 under our December mention of a new one and the lowest price we've seen for this SSD in any condition. (It's $30 below the best price we could find for a new one now.)
- No warranty information is available.
- up to 530MB/s sequential speeds
- Model: MZ-77E500B/AM
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen.
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That's $51 under our November mention of a new one (which didn't include the case), and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $141 for a new tablet.
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- 12.4" 2560x1600 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- 5MP front facing & 8MP rear facing cameras w/ 1080p video
- Android 11 OS
- includes Samsung Keyboard, Samsung S Pen, USB cable, and charger
- Model: SM-T733NZKEXAR
