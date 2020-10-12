New
Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Home Bundle
$549 $848
It's $299 off list and $700 under the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • EZClean bin
  • dual charging station
  • 5-layer HEPA filtration system
  • includes Samsung Clean Station in Airborne & Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum with Turbo Action Brush in Titan Chrometal
  • Model: BNDL-1602026304054
  • Expires 10/12/2020
