Apply coupon code "LIJ6V949GR" to get the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Samsung
- high-capacity dust bin
- 5-layer filtration system
- 4 available length adjustments
- includes dual-battery charging station
- Model: VS20R9046T3/AA
It's $70 off and a buck less than Best Buy's price. Buy Now at Samsung
- In White.
- up to 100 mins runtime
- auto water dispenser
- 2 spinning pads
- 8 cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW/AA
Save on stick and upright vacuums. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on $39.
- Pictured is the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum for $699.99 ($100 off).
Kick off your spring cleaning in the garage with this vacuum that is $40 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray.
- 12-amp
- 7 attachments
- hose stretches to 32-feet
- 4-gallon semi-translucent dirt tank
- Model: 18P03
It's $50 below the next best price we could find for a refurb. You'll pay at least $599 for a new model, although most charge around $699. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Sold by 4surpluscity via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 12V power
- 60-minute run time on a single charge
- bagless
That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Eurus-Or1 via Amazon
- up to 25KPa outstanding suction
- 2500mAh Samsung battery pack (up to 40 mins runtime)
- adjustable suction power
Save on six refurbished unlocked phones, outfitted with new chargers and headphones by Samsung. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $220 when you trade in a qualifying item.
Save on almost 50 refrigerators with prices from $674. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 18-Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone and Ice Maker for $674 ($75 off).
Thanks to the credit, it's the lowest price we could find by $500. On the product page, click "add" on the "Get $500 Samsung Credit" offer, and then add the item to cart to get this deal. Buy Now at Samsung
- Redemption details for the credit will be emailed within 35 days after the delivery date.
- 2.2 channel system
- compact short throw
- 2,200-lumens of brightness
- Model: SP-LSP7TFAXZA
Save on 35 large capacity washers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 5-Cu. Ft. Active WaterJet Top Load Washer in Champagne for $854 ($95 off, low by a buck).
That's the best price we could find today by $100. It's $10 under our mention from December and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
That's $30 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Available in Midnight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
