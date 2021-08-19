Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $130

That's $50 under our January mention, the lowest price we've seen for a new one, and the best deal now by $15. (It's also the same price as the refurbished 44mm model we listed today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsung via eBay.
- Samsung Exynos 9110 1.15GHz CPU
- 1.2" 360x360 LED touchscreen
- 4GB storage
- tracks heart rate, GPS, sleep, steps and calories
- Model: SM-R830NZKAXAR
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's list price but you get a free gift card worth $50 with this new release smartwatch. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Auto Workout Tracking
- Advanced Sleep / Continuous SpO2
- Android OS
- 44mm screen size
- 164 feet water resistance
- AMOLED display screen
- Model: SM-R870NZKAXAA
In cart, it drops $5 - making it around $10 less than you'd pay for a refurbished one elsewhere, and around $100 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- While this item is new, the packaging may be open and/or distressed.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
That's $45 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most retailers charge at least $220. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsung via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM & 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: SM-R820NZKAXAR
Apply coupon code "YJLOS" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- pedometer
- sleep tracker
- 50mm watch case
- heart rate sensor
- IP68 water-resistance up to 5 meters
With coupon "SAVE20FORBTS", it's $140 cheaper than a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00H3LL/A
That's $80 under the best price we could find for a refurbished one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- This item is new but may be missing the original packaging.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get it for $51 less than a new model costs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hrmusa via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Frost Blue.
- built-in accelerometer
- view your activities, track progress toward goals and share data
- customizable display shows time, date, alarm and more
- control music and your VIRB action camera
- GPS and GLONASS satellite compatible
- counts steps and calories
- Model: FR235
It's the lowest price we could find by $24. Although most retailers charge at least $140. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- steel frame construction
- adjustable ankle pads
- Model: JD-3.1
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
That is $38 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
Earn a $200 instant credit for accessories with a preorder. Shop Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured).
- 7.6" Infinity Flex display
- S Pen
- IPX8 water resistant
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub for $2,519 (most charge $2,799 or more).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|47%
|--
|$130
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$200 (exp 4 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register