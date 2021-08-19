Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $130
eBay
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm GPS Smartwatch
$130 $250
That's $50 under our January mention, the lowest price we've seen for a new one, and the best deal now by $15. (It's also the same price as the refurbished 44mm model we listed today.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Samsung via eBay.
  • Samsung Exynos 9110 1.15GHz CPU
  • 1.2" 360x360 LED touchscreen
  • 4GB storage
  • tracks heart rate, GPS, sleep, steps and calories
  • Model: SM-R830NZKAXAR
eBay 47% -- $130 Buy Now
Amazon   $200 (exp 4 days ago) -- Check Price