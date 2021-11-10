That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10.4" 2000x1200 display
- Exynos 9611 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Android Q OS
- Model: SM-T500NZABXAR
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $20 below our mention from a week ago and a savings of $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm SM7225 octa-core processor
- 12.4" 2560x1600 display
- 64GB storage
- Android 11.0
- Model: SM-T733NLIAXAR
That's at least $100 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- expandable memory
- includes book cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
That's $9 less than our mention from last month, and a savings of $140 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In excellent condition, but may have minor blemishes due to handling. It comes with a charging cable and UL approved charger in a box.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Sold by QualityCellz via eBay.
It's $29 under our open-box mention from three weeks ago and a $160 savings off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
It's the lowest price we could find by $72. Apply coupon code "THINK10ECHROME" to get this price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
It's $30 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 138GHz 8-core processor
- 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 10.1" 12800x800 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA730001US
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
Take up to half off the Kids' Fire HD 7, 8, and 10 models Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the 10th-Gen. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 32GB 8" Tablet for $69.99 ($70 off and the best price we've seen).
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
It's a very low price an HP laptop with these specs, and you can save $120 on this Black Friday deal. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-Gen. Intel i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 491D1UA#ABA
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save on laptops from $129, TVs from $380, cell phones from $69, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Samsung 34" 3,440x1,440 Freesync Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $279 (low by $79).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $36.
Update: It's now $183.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
That's the best price we've seen for it in any condition, and $49 less than we saw for an open-box model yesterday. You'd pay $60 more for a refurb from other sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Aura Glow pictured).
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|39%
|--
|$139
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register