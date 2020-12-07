That ties our Black Friday and Cyber Monday mentions at $80 off. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Gray or Gold.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 10.4” 2000x1200 TFT display
- Android 10 OS
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- Model: SM-T500NZAAXAR
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
You'd pay at least $154 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by All Tech Wholesale via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller offers a 30-day money back guarantee.
- Exynos 7870 1.6GHz octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM 16GB storage
- 8MP rear-facing camera, 2MP front-facing camera
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Model: SMT580NZKAXAR
It's $414 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake 2.5GHz dual core CPU
- 12" 2160x1440 touchscreen display
- 4GB memory
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: SM-W720NTKBXAR
Clip the $29 off coupon to get this price, which is the best we've seen and a low now by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Silver, Black, or Bronze.
- 12.4" 2800x1752 display
- Qualcomm SDM865+ 8-core CPU
- 13MP rear camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-T970NZKAXAR
That's $70 off and ties the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- All colors can be ordered now at this price and will ship when available. (Twilight Blue will be back in stock December 6.)
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
- Model: B07K1RZWMC
Apply coupon code "CYBERTABDEAL" to drop it to $148.80, a savings of $101 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core (2GHz quad + 1.45GHz quad) processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS capacitive multi-touch screen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (SD card slot expandable up to 256GB)
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
That's the best price we could find by $32, although most sellers charge over $1,000. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock November 2nd but can be ordered now.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
- Model: QWU-00001
Clip the 20% off on page coupon for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item must be connected to a laptop/computer/Android device to function.
- Sold by XP-PEN Technology via Amazon.
- 10" x 6.25" working area
- 8 customizable express keys
- supports up to 60° of tilt brush effect
- 8,192 levels of instant pen pressure sensitivity
- compatible with Windows system 10/8/7 (32/64bit) and Mac OS X version 10.10 or later
- Model: Deco 01
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-day warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3427U Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- MacOS X
- Model: MD231LL/A
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $149.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung 27" 1080p Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $149.99 (low by $27).
It's $15 under list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
