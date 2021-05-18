Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for T-Mobile for $200
eBay
Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for T-Mobile
$200 $799
free shipping

That's $599 off list price and just $20 more than our mention of a unlocked refurb from two weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Midnight Black.
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset
  • 5.8" 1440x2960 Super AMOLED HDR10 touchscreen w/ Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • 12MP main camera & 8MP / 2MP dual selfie camera
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 10
  • Model: SMG960UZKATMB
