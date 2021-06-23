Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $599
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for Verizon
$599 $1,000
free shipping

That's $401 less than you'd pay for a new one in a sealed package from Verizon. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Available in Black.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core 2.8GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz processor
  • 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 64MP & 10MP cameras
  • Android 11 OS
  • Model: SMG996UZKV
