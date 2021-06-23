Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $599

That's $401 less than you'd pay for a new one in a sealed package from Verizon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core 2.8GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP & 10MP cameras
- Android 11 OS
- Model: SMG996UZKV
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $472 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Black.
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's half what you'd pay at Samsung direct, a buck over our open-box mention from last month and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Unclear which version of Android is loaded
- Model: SM-T290NZSCXAR
It's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $570 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty info is available.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's $15 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and $500 less than buying a new one direct from Samsung. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Bidallies via eBay
- In Midnight Black or Lilac Purple
- No warranty information is given
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- Model: SM-G965UZBAXAA
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
That's a savings of $280 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Just Black
- 2.4+1.9GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU
- 5" 1920 x 1080 OLED display
- 128GB storage, 4GB RAM
- 8MP front camera, 12.2MP rear camera
- Android 11 OS
- Model: GA00128-US
That's a huge savings. You'll pay $350 direct from Motorola. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires a new line of service. Bill credits will be spread out over 24-months ($22.91/mo.).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 48MP main sensor and quad pixel camera; 16MP front
- 6.7" CinemaVision display (1080 x 2520)
- side fingerprint reader
- Android 10
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Save on nearly 40 items including portable hard drives (from $47.99) and USB flash drives (from $7.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Shipping adds $5.49, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the WD Easystore 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $16.99 ($23 off).
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
That's $81 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
It's $10 under a Prime Day deal, thanks to coupon code "63FANTECH558", and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|--
|$599
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register