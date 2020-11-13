New
eBay · 25 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone
$360 $750
free shipping

That's the best we've seen in any condition, and most new models cost $500 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
  • 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
  • fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: G970U
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Android Smartphone Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
eBay · 1 mo ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone
$390
free shipping

That's $109 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay
  • a 90-day warranty applies
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
  • 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
  • fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: G970U
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 52% $390 $360 Buy Now