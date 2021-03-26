New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Android Smartphone
$340 $900
free shipping

That's $560 off list and is tied with the lowest price we've seen. (Our mention from last June was the same price for a new one, although it required a trade-in.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
  • Android OS
  • Model: G973U
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked Android Smartphone Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 62% -- $340 Buy Now