Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $500

It's $450 less than buying it unlocked and factory sealed elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Mystic Gray.
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- 1-Year Quick Ship Warranty is included.
- 6.7" Infinity-O display
- 12MP rear camera
- 10MP front camera
- Kryo 585 octa-core CPU
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-N981U
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's $599 off list price and just $20 more than our mention of a unlocked refurb from two weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Midnight Black.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset
- 5.8" 1440x2960 Super AMOLED HDR10 touchscreen w/ Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 12MP main camera & 8MP / 2MP dual selfie camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 10
- Model: SMG960UZKATMB
Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Smartphone and choose either Galaxy Pro Buds or Galaxy Watch 3 to save. Shop Now at Samsung
- In Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- Alternatively, trade-in an eligible device to receive up to $600 in store credit over 30 months.
That's an $8 drop from our mention earlier this week, the best price we could find for a refurb by $36, and a new best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured)
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core processor (US versions)
- 6.9" 3088 x 1440 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display
- intelligent battery and super fast charge
- S Pen
That's $320 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver.
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's a $50 drop from last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "YES5JS8I" to save $54. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Misty White or Magic Black.
- Sold by Doogee Store via Amazon.
- 6.55" FHD+ display
- 4,500mAh battery
- Octa-Core processor
- Android 10
OtterBox charges around $50 for many of these cases (the pictured case has a $55 list price), so you're saving up to 90% on hundreds of styles. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- Add three items to your cart to get an extra 5% off your order.
- Many of these are certified refurbs, and come with a 2-year Allstate warranty. Warranty information is on the product pages in any case.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb OtterBox Symmetry Case for iPhone X/XS in Love Triangle for $7.95 ($2 less than new).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Shop a selection of microwaves to upgrade to faster and easier cooking. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 1.1-Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave w/ Grilling Element for $169 ($80 off the list price).
That's $30 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Samsung
- You'll get the chance to add the Galaxy Buds Pro to your cart during the checkout process – the price will drop automatically in-cart.
- In Silver or Bronze.
- water resistant
- Bluetooth connectivity
- holistic health monitoring
- 1.4" Super AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass DX display
- Model: SM-R850NZSAXAR
It's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 3 colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 85.6" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K native resolution display
- HLG; HDR; HDR 10+
- Dolby Digital Plus surround sound
- 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports
- Smart TV powered by Tizen
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Model: UN86TU9000FXZA
