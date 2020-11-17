Trade in your old wired or wireless headset for a total savings of $60 off list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 22 hours battery life
- built-in microphone
- 15 hours talk time
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- Model: SM-R175NZKAXAR
That's the best price we've seen in any condition, a savings of $80 off list, and $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new factory-sealed set. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Built-in noise isolation and cancellation
- Ambient mode
- Model: SMR170NZWAXAR
That's the best price we've seen and $20 less than Amazon's (and other major retailers') price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Choose your audio device from the drop-down menu.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
It's the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $170. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Mystic Black or Mystic White.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180NZKAXAR
That's $49 less than what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- charging pad: reversible Type C power input port
- Model: SM-R180NZKAXAR
That's $7 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in Black at this price.
- 8.7mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- aluminum build with tangle-free flat cable
- 1-button remote and microphone
- Model: JBLT290BLKAM
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
In Teal only, that's $102 off and best deal we've ever seen for these headphones. They're less than half the price of other colors. Buy Now at JBL
- 50mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- Model: JBLE55BTTELAM
That's up to $910 off and the best starting price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Grey pictured).
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Even better, get a $30 Samsung Credit for eligible accessories.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
That's the best we've seen, a current low of $560, and $460 under last month's mention. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Navy Blue pictured).
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Model: SM-G781UZBMXAA
Upgrade your phone and save! You'll get a $30 instant credit for accessories, four months of YouTube premium and 6 months of Spotify premium free with this purchase. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $710 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $440 off.
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
Shop smart watches, earbuds, tablets, TVs, and appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- $60 off Galaxy Watch3 BT
- $30 off Galaxy Buds+
- up to $500 off Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ w/ Trade-In
- up to $1,000 off Q70 and Q80 4K QLED TVs
- up to 20% on TU8000 Crystal UHD 4K TVs
- up to 35% off washers
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Save up to $600 when you trade in old tech. Buy Now at Samsung
- Not trading in? You can still get the laptop for $749.99, a savings of $200.
- Amount of trade-in credit will depend on device.
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield 1.4GHz 5-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point touch TFT LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- AKG speakers
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: NP767XCM-K02US
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
Depending on which trade-in you submit, that's a savings of as much as $700, and the best we've seen. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $610 off).
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
