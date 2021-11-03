That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Walmart
- selectively tune in or out environmental noise
- 11 hours playtime + 11 more w/ case
- premium sound by AKG
- Model: SM-R175NZKSXAR
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Other sellers charge at least $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- charging pad: reversible Type C power input port
- Model: SM-R180NZKAXAR
That's a savings of $102 off list and $22 less than you'd pay on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Pezzs_inc. via eBay.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Add two pairs to your cart and apply coupon code "2FOR22" to save $18 off list price. (That's also $3 under our February mention.) Buy Now at Monoprice
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX4 waterproof
- up to 6-hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- Model: 42010
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
Apply coupon code "SLP" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Silver or White.
- This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the fee.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: LP5
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
That's the second-lowest price we've seen for a TCL 55" 4K Roku Smart TV. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4K resolution
- HDR
- Roku remote app
- Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S21
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's $40 under our September mention, $143 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE310XBA-K01US
- UPC: 753575028848
Save on thirteen models. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung CRG9 49" UltraWide 32:9 1440p HDR 120Hz IPS Curved QLED Gaming Monitor for 1,049.99 ($150 low).
Save on laptops from $129, TVs from $380, cell phones from $69, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Samsung 34" 3,440x1,440 Freesync Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $279 (low by $79).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
That's a $3 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
Take advantage of Samsung's discount programs for first responders, military members, teachers, students, government workers, and more, with savings of up to 30% off. Plus, these discounts combine with many deals on the site for even further savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Some programs may require additional verification of your program affiliation during purchase.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|60%
|--
|$59
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register