That's $47 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed pair, although most charge around $170 or more. Plus, this one includes a water-resistant case, which is another $25 value. It's the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new, but the packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- active noise cancellation
- 11mm woofers and 6.5mm tweeters
- water resistant
- Model: SM-R190NZKAXAR
Published 30 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $40 less than you'd pay for the US version direct from Samsung, and the best price we could find for this international model by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- This is the international model and has no warranty in the US.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180
Taking into account the shipping charge here, that's $5 less than you'd pay at Amazon and many other stores. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee (Not a member? See the offer below).
- built-in microphone
- ambient sound mode
- 15 hours talk time, and 11 hours music playback on a full charge
- Model: SM-R175NZKAXAR
That's $39 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- In Black or White.
Save on a selection of earbuds and over-the-ear headphones. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $29.95 ($20 off).
Apply coupon code "DNS20" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 4 sizes of eartips
- IPX8 waterproof
- charging case
- Model: BT-BH020
That's $18 less than yesterday's mention, among the lowest price we've seen for a brand new pair, and a low by $31 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
That's a savings of $4 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 100MB/s & write speeds up to 90MB/s
- Model: MB-SD128H/AM
- UPC: 887276418353
That's $301 less than you'd pay for a retail boxed one from Verizon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAV
Applying coupon code "DN103-1499" makes this the lowest price we've seen by $5. Buy Now at Proozy
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $100 or more.
- USB Type-C charging port
- 10 minute sanitization process
- UV-C light purports to kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria
- compatible with the latest iOS and Android devices that support wireless charging
- Model: GP-TOU020SACWU
