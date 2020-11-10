New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Book S Core i5 13.3" Touchscreen Laptop
from $350 w/ trade-in $950
free shipping

Save up to $600 when you trade in old tech. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Not trading in? You can still get the laptop for $749.99, a savings of $200.
  • Amount of trade-in credit will depend on device.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield 1.4GHz 5-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point touch TFT LCD
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • AKG speakers
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: NP767XCM-K02US
