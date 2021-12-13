That's $50 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find now by $399. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 1.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED touch display
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: NP730QDA-KA1US/NP730QDA-KA3US
It's $51 under our April mention and a savings of $91 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Grey.
- Intel Celeron 5205U 1.90GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Touch QLED display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE530QDA-KA2US
- UPC: 887276534886
That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Samsung
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: XE930QCA-K01US
- UPC: 887276400099
That's $129 less than you'd pay for a new one. If you can ignore it being the Price of the Beast. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: NP930XCJ-K01US
- UPC: 887276413105
It's $500 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 1.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touch display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: NP950QDB-KB1US/NP950QDB-KB3US
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- It's available for in-store pickup only and stock / availability varies by ZIP code.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
Find the laptop you need and save some cash, with prices starting at $140. Shop Now at Staples
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That is $80 off the list price, and a $10 drop from our mention last month. Buy Now at Best Buy
- built-in woofer
- USB; Bluetooth
- includes remote control
- Model: HW-A40R
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
