Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 10th-Gen i5 13" QLED Touchscreen Laptop
$650 $850
Features
  • Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: NP730QCJ-K01US
