- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset
- 5.8" 1440x2960 Super AMOLED HDR10 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 12MP main camera & 8MP / 2MP dual selfie camera
- Android OS (unspecified)
- Model: SMG960UZBAXAA
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- Android OS
- 1-year 500 minute/1500 Text/1500MB data plan
- Model: S115DL
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950UZKAXAA
- Android 10 OS
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- Model: TA-1243-BL
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
- In several colors (White pictured)
- works w/ Apple HomeKit and Ring
- gives you a smart lock without changing the look of your home or keys
- Model: C-D11U
- 366-lb. weight capacity
- measures 27" x 14.2" x 28.1"
- Model: WE402NW/A3
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
