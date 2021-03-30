It's $82 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find today by $151. Buy Now at Samsung
- EZClean bin
- dual charging station
- 5-layer HEPA filtration system
- Model: VS20R9046T3/AA
Save on stick and upright vacuums. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on $39.
- Pictured is the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum for $699.99 ($100 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Battery NOT included.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- dirt sensor
- cord rewind
- ergonomic handle
- bag change indicator
- Model: GIDS-2490392
Clip the $30 off on-page coupon and apply code "7AIESW3H" for a savings of $66. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KeJiaTe via Amazon.
- 2 modes
- high-density HEPA filter
- 4-layer filtration system
- 2200mAh Lithium battery
Use code "PAYLESSCR" to save an extra 10% off of a wide variety of electronics and more in this selection of more than 1,700 certified refurbished products. Brands include Microsoft, Dell, Lenoovi, Apple, Makita, Bose, Acer, Marshall, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Arlo AVD1001-100NAR Essential HD Video Wi-Fi Doorbell for $62.99 after coupon ($63 under the best price we could find for it new).
- These certified refurbished items generally come with a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
Save on home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you buy 2 or more different eligible appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Up to $3,000 off TVs.
- Up to 87% off smartphones w/ trade-in.
- Up to 40% off tablets and computing.
- Up to 26% off select refrigerators, washers, and dryers.
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Android Tablet from $249.99.
Save on almost 50 refrigerators with prices from $674. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 18-Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone and Ice Maker for $674 ($75 off).
Thanks to the credit, it's the lowest price we could find by $500. On the product page, click "add" on the "Get $500 Samsung Credit" offer, and then add the item to cart to get this deal. Buy Now at Samsung
- Redemption details for the credit will be emailed within 35 days after the delivery date.
- 2.2 channel system
- compact short throw
- 2,200-lumens of brightness
- Model: SP-LSP7TFAXZA
Save on 35 large capacity washers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 5-Cu. Ft. Active WaterJet Top Load Washer in Champagne for $854 ($95 off, low by a buck).
Get up $1,000 in cash back when you trade in your old device. (You'd pay $1,800 elsewhere.) A wide range of devices fetch hundreds back. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click on "Get Started" under "Trade in and save" and follow the instructions on the subsequent page to get this deal.
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- facial recognition
- 7.6" /6.2" flex displays
- fingerprint sensor
- 12MP camera; 10MP selfie camera
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-F916U
Add to the cart to make this $90 under our December mention, lowest price we've seen for a new one without a trade-in, and the best price we could find today by $500. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Aura Black.
- Also available in Aura White for the same price in cart. (Search "254741317811" to find it.)
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.3" AMOLED touchscreen
- 16MP camera
- Model: SM-N970U
That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
That's the best price we could find today by $100. It's $10 under our mention from December and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975U
