It's $161 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- HDMI
- 3D surround sound
- Connects w/ two smart devices at once
- Model: HW-T60C/ZA
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That is the best price we could find by $31, although most charge $99 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
- Bluetooth 4.2
- low-rise profile
- works with TVs, BD/DVD Players, gaming consoles, MP3 players
- Model: HTL1508
Save between $102 and $322 on these speakers and soundbars. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung HW-S60A 5-Ch. All-in-One Soundbar w/ Acoustic Beam and Alexa for $197.99 ($132 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
- 3.5mm aux/audio, optical, and USB inputs
- movie, music, and TV modes
- measures 23.6" x 2.4" x 3.6"
- remote control
- 80-watt power
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Dolby Digital
- Model: TS3100-NA
That's the best price it's been and the lowest we could find now by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- No warranty information is provided.
- HDMI or optical cable connections
- wireless subwoofer
- Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth
- X virtual 3D surround sound
- Model: ATS-2090BL
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL250FF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on small appliances, garden tools, heaters. garden tools, air conditioners, power tools, vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
That's a $30 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
It's $169 less than the best price we could find for an unlocked model. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Boost Mobile via eBay
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|50%
|--
|$157
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register