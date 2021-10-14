Use code "EMCXHEHU4" to get this deal. That's $107 off list and the best price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s
- Model: MZ-V8P2T0B/AM
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get this deal. That's $13 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds
- Model: MZ-77Q2T0B/AM
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds
- Model: MZ-77Q1T0B/AM
That's a savings of $30. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- Up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
That is a savings of $3 on this highly rated solid state drive. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ADATA via Amazon.
- 520MBps read speeds
- 450MBps write speeds
- Model: ASU635SS-240GQ-R
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- PCI-Express 3.0 x 4
- read speeds up to 2400MB/s
- write speeds up to 1950MB/s
- Model: WDS100T2B0C
That's a $6 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7200 RPM
- 256MB cache
- Model: ST2000DM008
It's the lowest price we could find and at least $4 less than you'll pay on eBay for similar products with no night light. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- dual USB ports
- dusk-to-dawn sensor night light
To make this $4 under what Powrui direct charges, apply coupon code "MKTC70O2IUNC". Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by POWRUI via Newegg.
- 2 USB ports
- 9 AC outlets
- 1080-joules surge protection
- Model: AHR-035
Shop over 100 discounted titles. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is Control Ultimate Edition for $12.79 (low by $12).
- digital delivery
Apply coupon code "MKTC70O2IUNC" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- time setting
- control via Smart Life app
- Model: AW01
It's a savings of $341 off what you'd pay for an unopened one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshippedelectronics via eBay.
- 12MP rear-facing camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAVZW
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
Save on 9 models, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm GPS Smart Watch for $219.99 (low by $30).
It's $169 less than the best price we could find for an unlocked model. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Boost Mobile via eBay
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
