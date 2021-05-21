Samsung 980 Pro 1TB V-NAND PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD for $200 in cart
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung 980 Pro 1TB V-NAND PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD
$200 in cart $230
free shipping

Save $30 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s
  • Model: MZ-V8P1T0B/AM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives eBay Samsung
Mac Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 13% -- $200 Buy Now