That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Clip the 23% off coupon to get this deal (it may apply automatically).
- read speeds up to 3,500MB/s; write speeds up to 3,300MB/s
- Model: MZ-V7S500B/AM
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's a current low by $13 and the best it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,000 MB/s
- supports Device Sleep Mode
- Model: MZ-V8V500B/AM
That's $35 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 530MB/s sequential speeds
- Model: MZ-77E500B/AM
That's a savings of $25 off list and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 560Mbps read speed
- up to 530Mbps write speed
- 6Gbps data transfer rate
- Model: MZ-77E1T0B/AM
Add to your cart to get this for $40 less than our mention earlier this year, making it $10 less than you'd pay at other retailers. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s
- Model: MZ-V8P1T0B/AM
It's a savings of $29. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
That's $139 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dbskyusa88 via eBay.
- 5900 RPM performance
- Model: ST4000NC000
With 15% savings, that's a drop of at least $6 from our October mention. Shop Now at eBay
- 250GB from $28
- 500GB from $49
- 1TB from $84
- Sold by Netac-Official-Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Netac Z8 250GB USB-C Portable SSD for $28.04 ($5 off).
It's $5 under our Black Friday week mention and a savings of $59 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SK Hynix via Amazon.
- read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 525MB/s
- Model: SHGS31-1000GS-2
There are substantial discounts on cameras & lenses, computer accessories, portable storage, and other tech items. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a range of electronics, including laptops, flash cards, external hard drives, camera accessories, and much more. Plus, many items get free next-day shipping, just in time to go under the tree. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $619 ($130 off list).
That is a whopping $1,000 drop from the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $20.20.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- two USB 2.0 DreamColor ports
- four USB 3.0 ports
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- Model: D7R00A8#ABA
- UPC: 887758227848
That's a savings of $50 and the best price we could find. You'll pay about the same price elsewhere for models with less powerful graphics cards and they don't include the GeForce Now subscription (valued at $49.99 if purchased separately). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- After purchase you will receive a code for the GeForce Now subscription.
- Also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle, Intel Gamer Days Bundle, and Bitdefender Total Security.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF506HM-BS74
Shop and save up to $230 on tablets. Prices start at $500 for the WiFi option. Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $450 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
That's $350 less than Amazon's "deal of the day" offering and the best price we've seen (the previous record costing $500 more during Black Friday week). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
Save up to $2,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
It's $99 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. For further comparison, it's $750 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this item will not arrive in time for Christmas.
- eliminates 99% of stubborn odors
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- built-in dryer sheet compartment
- weight kit
- self clean technology
- Model: DF60R8200DG
It's $65 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 3,500MB/s & write speeds up to 3,300MB/s
- Model: MZ-V7S500B/AM
