BrandsMart USA · 29 mins ago
Samsung 25 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with LED Display
$750 $1,074
$20 shipping

That's $229 less than Samsung charges. Buy Now at BrandsMart USA

  • In White.
Features
  • digital LED display
  • door alarm
  • LED interior lighting
  • ice system in door
  • external filtered water and ice dispenser
  • 4 door bins with 1 gallon bin
  • 4 tempered spill-proof glass shelves
  • 2 humidity-controlled crisper drawers
  • Model: RS25J500DWW
