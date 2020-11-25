That's $60 less than buying it from Samsung directly. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
That's $130 less than what you'd pay more elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Samsung warranty applies.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Eco mode
- 3000:1 static contrast ratio
- HDMI, DisplayPort
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
It's $100 under mention from last November and the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 3840x1080 native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- audio-aligned arena lighting
- USB 3.0, DisplayPort, and 2 HDMI inputs
- tilt-, height-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: C49HG90
That's $160 down from our October mention, $290 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5120x1440 (dual QHD) native resolution
- Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- 2 DisplayPort inputs, 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC49G95TSSNXZA
Save on over 40 models, with a good few of them coming in under the $100 mark. Shop Now at Staples
- HP V24i 24" 1080 LED Monitor for $89.99 (pictured, $40 off)
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
You'd pay close to $190 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: 65F3KCC3US
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It's available via curbside pickup only.
- HP Instant Ink compatible
- Bluetooth
- LCD display
- prints, scans, and copies
- Model: DeskJet 2725
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Nearly all of Best Buy's Black Friday deals are available now, with the remaining set to start on Thanksgiving Day. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Get up to $500 off when you trade in your old device. Plus, you'll receive the MOGA XP5-X+ Controller ($69.99 value) and four months of Youtube Premium ($47.96 value) for free. That's a total savings of up to $618. (Most stores charge $550 for the tablet alone). Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- It's also available with 256GB storage for $30 more, or 512GB storage for $130 more.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core processor
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Bluetooth 5.0
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
