Save between $148 and $206 with these in cart discounts. They're the best prices we've seen. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay
- 20" for $41.99 ($148 off)
- 24" for $53.24 ($159 off)
- 29" for $64.49 ($206 off)
- Model: 62251XXXX
Published 1 hr ago
Save on over 200 items with two offers: first, an in-cart discount of up to 50% off and second, an extra 30% off with coupon code "FORYOU". Shop Now at Samsonite
- Pictured is the Samsonite Novaire 18" Wheeled Underseater for $112 ($208 off).
That's $153 less than buying direct at Samsonite. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Brushed Black pictured).
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- Price drops in cart.
- spinner wheels
- TSA-approved locks
- includes 20", 25", and 29" pieces
Save on over 40 items that will have you prepped for that long awaited trip! Shop Now at Samsonite
- Pictured is the Samsonite Voltage DLX Large Spinner for $175.99 (low by $304).
- Prices are as shown.
Add at least $25 of already reduced Samsonite items to your cart to get an extra 25% off discount. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Samsonite Printed Luggage Cover in M Acid Nature Print for $19.99 (low by $10 shipped).
You'd pay over $40 for this elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- In Black
- adjustable ergonomic shoulder straps
- fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40M52024
Money clips and wallets start at $45, backpacks and totes start at $180, and travel satchels at $210. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Tumi Quincy Expansion Slim Crossbody Bag for $96.97 ($98 off).
It's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find today by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black Full Heather 001/Metallic Cristal Gold.
- water-resistant finish
- abrasion-resistant bottom and side panels
- measures 4.8" x 11.8" x 12.9"
- 10" shoulder Drop
- Model: 1306405
That's the best sale we've seen from them, and covers iPhone cases, laptop cases, airpod cases, backpacks, and much more. Shop Now at Speck Products
- Some exclusions may apply.
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
A clipping coupon on the product page drops the price – it's now half what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- blocks RFID signals encoded in passports, IDs and credit cards
- adjustable neck cord
- Model: 91148-1041
It's $144 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops in cart
- In Cobalt
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay
- four 360-degree spinning wheels
- push button locking handle
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $2 under our previous mention and a $20 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- organizer pocket
- removable shoulder strap
- padded laptop compartment
- holds up to a 17" laptop
- Model: 43269XXXX
