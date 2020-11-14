Cafago · 1 hr ago
Samebike 26" Electric Bike
$676 $848
free shipping

It's $172 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Cafago

Features
  • 350W brushless motor
  • sturdy high carbon steel construction
  • LED headlight
  • front and real disc brake system
  • Model: SH26
  • Expires 11/14/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
