eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Saeco GranBaristo Avanti Super-Automatic Espresso Machine
$1,049 $3,000
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to save $1,951 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
  • You must be signed in to your eBay account to use the coupon.
  • control with Avanti App
  • 18 customizable beverages
  • integrated milk carafe
  • 6 aroma strength settings
  • 5 grinder settings
  • adjustable coffee and milk length
  • up to 6 user profiles
  • Model: HD8967/47
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
