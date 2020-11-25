New
eBay · 9 mins ago
Certified Refurb Saeco PicoBaristo Stainless Steel Super-Automatic Espresso Machine
$720 $1,799
free shipping

It's $30 under our mention from last week and it's $280 under Black Friday pricing for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • milk carafe
  • hot water dispenser
  • 10-step adjustable grinder
  • quick clean function
  • 12 LED-backlit buttons
  • Model: HD8927/47
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/2/2020
    Published 9 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay
Refurbished Black Friday Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 59% $749 (exp 3 days ago) $720 Buy Now