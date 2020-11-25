It's $30 under our mention from last week and it's $280 under Black Friday pricing for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- milk carafe
- hot water dispenser
- 10-step adjustable grinder
- quick clean function
- 12 LED-backlit buttons
- Model: HD8927/47
-
-
-
That's a big drop at $25 less than most stores such as Walmart charge. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Redeem the $14 mail-in rebate and apply coupon code "THANKS" to get this discount.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- Detachable chopping cup
- One-touch operation
- Non-skid feet
- Stainless steel blade
- Safe-locking lid
- 11.97" x 10.16" x 7.64"
- Model: TM-67MCKL
Shop and save on a selection of small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $6).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- built-in frame & filters
- shoot & print 2" x 3" photo stickers instantly
- includes wrist strap & micro USB charging/data cable
You'd pay $36 more for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Add three pairs to your cart to see this discount.
- Available in Black or Grey Five.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
A few stores tie this price, but most charge $25 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- requires 2 AAA batteries and 1 AA battery
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- 8 keyboard shortcut keys
- Model: 920-004536
