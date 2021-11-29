That's $500 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
- Model: SWFT-MAXX-BLK
-
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on ping pong tables, paddles, badminton nets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Joola Inside Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table for $314.28 (low by $48)
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- for ages 8+
- 352-pieces
- Model: 31122
Shop for LEGO sets both new and ready to retire, ranging from exclusives to hard to find sets. With prices starting from $3.99, there's something for everyone. Plus, orders over $170 get Santa's Front Yard for free, while VIP member orders of $200 or more snag a VIP fleece blanket. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Save on memory games, toy cash registers, learning farms, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Educational Insights BrainBolt Brain Teaser Memory Game for $12.29 (low by $7)
The Best Buy Cyber Monday Sale is ongoing, both online and in-store. Shop for everything from TVs to toys, with all items at their lowest prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
That's the first discount which doesn't require activation we've seen on this recently-released flagship phone. Grab the 128GB model for $549
and the 256GB model for the $649. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Availability varies by location.
It's $250 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 37-mile range
- 19.8mph max speed
- 6 speeds
- pedal-assist and throttle modes
- speed and battery monitor display
- 500W motor
- Model: SWFT-ZIP-BLK
It's $200 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Multiple modes allow you to use pedal-assist or your throttle to propel you forward
- 19.8 mph max speed
- 32-mile range on a single charge (charge your ride in just 6 hours)
- monitor display for battery output and speed
- Model: SWFT-VOLT-BLK
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 19.8 mph max speed
- 37.2-mile operating range
- 500W motor
- Model: SWFT-FLEET
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|25%
|$1500 (exp 1 hr ago)
|$1500
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register