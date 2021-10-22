That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by etechdirect via eBay.
- 8" bar and chain
- electronic ignition
- oil-free function
- Model: P5452
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
That's a savings of nearly $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24T carbide tipped blade
- rip guide
- vacuum adapter
- blade wrench
- Model: GCS445SE
You'll pay $40 more for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4" blade length
- up to 90° cutting angle
- includes miter guide, rip fence, miter guage, vacuum port, and blade
- Model: RK7323
- UPC: 713976288951, 845534012149, 043917995199, 714547202772
This is the lowest price we found by $18, although most retailers charge at least $179. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- guide bar cover
- low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
- up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
- Model: DCCS620B
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's a savings of $144 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 18V drill/driver
- impact driver
- reciprocating saw
- circular saw
- multi-tool
- work light
- 2 batterries
- 18V charger
- bag
- Model: P1819-P411
It's $19 off the list price and the best deal I could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 2,800RPM
- 1,800 in./lbs. of torque
- includes 1.5Ah compact battery, bit, and charger
- Model: P235AK2
That is a savings of $261 off the list price. Plus, that is $95 under what you'd pay purchasing just the tools, with no batteries, separately. Buy Now at Home Depot
- cordless inflator with digital gauge
- cordless 3-speed 1/2" impact wrench
- cordless grease gun
- cordless 3/8" 4-position ratchet
- 18V charger
- 1.5Ah battery and 4.0Ah battery
- carry bag
- Model: PCK200KN
